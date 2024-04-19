Shannon and The Clams have released a video for their new song “Big Wheel”. The video was directed by Vanessa Pla. The song is off their upcoming album The Moon In The Wrong Place which will be out on May 10 via Easy Eye Sound. Shannon and The Clams released their album Year of the Spider in 2021. Check out the video below.

Punkews is also giving away two tickets to see Shannon and The Clams live at the Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, May 25! To be eligible you must: live in Toronto or the GTA and be over 19 years of age. If you want the tickets, email us at podcast@punknews.org and tell us why you want to go. Good luck!