SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released a video for their song “Lubricant Like Kerosene” which features Kim Dracula. The video was produced and directed by Hannah Gray Hall. The song is off their album Coup de Grace which was released last week. SeeYouSpaceCowboy are currently touring North America with Better Lovers. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Couch Slut: "Wilkinson's Sword”.
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Hot Mulligan, One Step Closer, Skullpresser, more to play Loneliest Place on Earth
SeeYouSpaceCowboy: "Lubricant Like Kerosene" (ft. Kim Dracula)
SeeYouSpaceCowboy: "Red Wine And Discontent"
Better Lovers: "The Flowering"
Suicidal, Integrity, Converge, BRAT, Bane, more to play New England Metal and Hardcore Fest
SeeYouSpaceCowboy: "To The Dance Floor For Shelter" (ft. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox)
Coheed and Cambria, Underoath, Anxious, Dying Wish, more to play Furnace Fest 2024
SeeYouSpaceCowboy announce new album, release two new tracks
Slayer, The Offspring, Sum 41, GEL, Soul Glo, more to play Louder Than Life 2024
Anxious, End It, Fiddlehead, Have Heart, more to play Sound and Fury Festival 2024
Better Lovers / SeeYouSpaceCowboy / Foreign Hands / Greyhaven (US and Canada)