Loneliest Place on Earth, the festival put together by The Wonder Years (who aren't playing this year but Skullpresser are who have some members of the band), have announced their lineup for this year. Hot Mulligan, Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties, One Step Closer, Future Teens, Oolong, Skullpresser, and Magazine Beach will be playing the festival. One more band has yet to be announced for the festival. Loneliest Place on Earth will take place outdoors at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on August 24.
