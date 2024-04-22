Eddie Sutton of Leeway has passed away. He passed away on April 19, 2024 at the age of 59 after a battle with lung cancer. He had been moved to hospice on March 30, 2024. Eddie’s passing was announced in an Instagram post that reads,



”Edward Anthony Pomponio Passed 4/19/24 peacefully in his sleep. We would like to invite all his extended family to come say good bye to our son and brother. The wake will be held Tuesday, 4/23/24 at Farenga Funeral Home 3808 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, Queens NY 11105 From 3pm-8pm”

Leeway also posted a statement on Instagram which reads,



"On behalf of Leeway and all our Queens bretheren.. Thank you so much for all for outpouring love sent to our fallen brother and vocal hurricane that drove our music, Edward Anthony Pomponio. Our adventures together brought us to people and places far beyond the broken glass fields of Astoria Park..His charisma and voracity on stage inspired many with a style which hadn't been seen or heard. Eddie would want us all to echo and live by these words straight from his heart.. "Keep fighting for your life, your in a marathon race now!" #eddiesuttonforever"

We send our condolences to Eddie Sutton’s family, friends, and fans.