Ozzy Osbourne, MC5, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

by Em Moore
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2024. They were announced during a Rock Hall-themed episode of American Idol as a guest judge. Ozzy Osbourne (as a solo artist, he was inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006), MC5, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool and the Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Suzanne De Passe, Big Mama Thornton, and Norman Whitfield will be inducted during a ceremony on October 19 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.