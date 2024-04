2 hours ago by Em Moore

Dave Grohl along with Scott Ian and Charlie Benante of Anthrax have released a cover of “The Regulator” by Bad Brains. The trio released the song under the name G.B.I. (which stands for Grohl, Ian, Benante) along with a video of them recording it in the studio. The cover is out as a 7-inch for Record Store Day will all proceeds going to help Bad Brains singer HR with medical bills. Check out the video below.