Knocked Loose have released a video for their new song “Suffocate” which features Poppy on guest vocals. The video was directed by Eric Richter. The song is off their upcoming album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To which will be out on May 10 via Pure Noise Records. Knocked Loose will be touring North America starting later this month and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the video below.
