The Anti-Queens have released a video for their new song “Crusade” which features Tracy A of Cross Dog on guest vocals. The video was filmed at the Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, Ontario by Sarah Mathieson and was directed by Michael Crusty. The band also included a Land Acknowledgment to go along with the video which reads,



"The City of Oshawa is situated on lands within the traditional and treaty territory of the Michi Saagiig and Chippewa Anishinaabeg and the signatories of the Williams Treaties, which include the Mississaugas of Scugog Island, Hiawatha, Curve Lake, and Alderville First Nations, and the Chippewas of Georgina Island, Rama and Beausoleil First Nations."

The song is off their upcoming album Disenchanted which will be out on May 17 via Stomp Records. The Anti-Queens will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May and released their self-titled album, The Anti-Queens , in 2019. Check out the video below.