Redd Kross announce double album, share “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” video, to tour North America

Redd Kross
by Tours

Redd Kross have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and is a double album. Redd Kross will be out on June 28 via In The Red Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” which was directed by Gilbert Trejo. Redd Kross has also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Tickets for this run go on sale on May 3. A book about the band called Now You’re One Of Us will be out in October. It was written by Jeff and Steven McDonald along with Dan Epstein. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 24Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
Jun 21Azkena Rock FestivalVitoria-Gasteiz, ES
Jul 02CasbahSan Diego, CA
Jul 03Pappy and Harriet’sPioneertown, CA
Jul 05Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
Jul 06Mosswood MeltdownOakland, CA
Jul 08Tractor TavernSeattle, WA
Jul 09Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Jul 10Aladdin TheaterPortland, OR
Jul 12Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 13Marquis TheatreDenver, CO
Jul 15Turf ClubSaint Paul, MN
Jul 16Lincoln HallChicago, IL
Jul 17Beachland Ballroom and TavernCleveland, OH
Jul 19Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 20Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA
Jul 22The AtlantisWashington, DC
Jul 24Merge 35thCarrboro, NC
Jul 25White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
Jul 26Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY
Jul 27Brighton Music HallAllston, MA
Jul 29Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Jul 30El ClubDetroit, MI
Jul 31ZanzabarLouisville, KY
Aug 02The Blue Room - Third Man RecordsNashville, TN
Aug 03SaturnBirmingham, AL
Aug 04The Earl Restaurant and LoungeAtlanta, GA
Aug 06White Oak Music Hall - UpstairsHouston. TX
Aug 07ParishAustin, TX
Aug 08House of Blues - Cambridge RoomDallas, TX
Aug 10LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Aug 11Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Aug 13Lodge Room Highland ParkLos Angeles, CA