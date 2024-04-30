Redd Kross have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and is a double album. Redd Kross will be out on June 28 via In The Red Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” which was directed by Gilbert Trejo. Redd Kross has also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Tickets for this run go on sale on May 3. A book about the band called Now You’re One Of Us will be out in October. It was written by Jeff and Steven McDonald along with Dan Epstein. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 24
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 21
|Azkena Rock Festival
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES
|Jul 02
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 03
|Pappy and Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA
|Jul 05
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Jul 06
|Mosswood Meltdown
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 08
|Tractor Tavern
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 09
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Jul 10
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|Jul 12
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 13
|Marquis Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Jul 15
|Turf Club
|Saint Paul, MN
|Jul 16
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 17
|Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 19
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 20
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 22
|The Atlantis
|Washington, DC
|Jul 24
|Merge 35th
|Carrboro, NC
|Jul 25
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|Jul 26
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 27
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|Jul 29
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 30
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 31
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|Aug 02
|The Blue Room - Third Man Records
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 03
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Aug 04
|The Earl Restaurant and Lounge
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 06
|White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
|Houston. TX
|Aug 07
|Parish
|Austin, TX
|Aug 08
|House of Blues - Cambridge Room
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 10
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Aug 11
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Aug 13
|Lodge Room Highland Park
|Los Angeles, CA