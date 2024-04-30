Redd Kross have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and is a double album. Redd Kross will be out on June 28 via In The Red Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” which was directed by Gilbert Trejo. Redd Kross has also announced North American tour dates for this summer. Tickets for this run go on sale on May 3. A book about the band called Now You’re One Of Us will be out in October. It was written by Jeff and Steven McDonald along with Dan Epstein. Check out the video and dates below.