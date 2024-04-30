Suzie True have released a new song called “Leeches (Play Dead!)”. The song was produced by Jon Siebels of Eve 6 and is appears to be a standalone single. The song is available digitally via Get Better Records and comes with a video that was directed, shot, and edited by Sophie Prettyman-Beaucahmp. Suzie True released their album Sentimental Scum in 2023. Check out the video and song below.