Suzie True have released a new song called “Leeches (Play Dead!)”. The song was produced by Jon Siebels of Eve 6 and is appears to be a standalone single. The song is available digitally via Get Better Records and comes with a video that was directed, shot, and edited by Sophie Prettyman-Beaucahmp. Suzie True released their album Sentimental Scum in 2023. Check out the video and song below.
