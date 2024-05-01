Charly Bliss announce new album, share “Nineteen” video

by Em Moore
Charly Bliss have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Forever and will be out on August 16 via Lucky Number. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nineteen” which was directed by Henry Kaplan. Charly Bliss released Young Enough in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Forever Tracklist
1. Tragic
2. Calling You Out
3. Back There Now
4. Nineteen
5. In Your Bed
6. I’m Not Dead
7. How Do You Do It
8. I Don’t Know Anything
9. Here Comes The Darkness
10. Waiting For You
11. Easy To Love You
12. Last First Kiss