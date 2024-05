2 hours ago by Em Moore

Be Well have released two new songs, “A Tap I Can’t Turn Off” and “Without A Compass”. “A Tap I Can’t Turn Off” comes with a video that was directed and edited by Joseph Pattisall. Both songs are available on Equal Vision Records. Be Well are currently touring the US with I Am The Avalanche and will be touring Europe starting later this month. Be Well released Hello Sun in 2022. Check out the songs below.