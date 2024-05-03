Hard Chiller, the new band made up of Steve Choi (RX Bandits, The Sound of Animals Fighting), Joey Vannucchi (From Indian Lakes), Casey Deitz (The Velvet Teen), and Roger Camero (No Motiv), have announced that they will be released their debut EP. It is called Heavy Cell and will be out on June 28 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for their first single “Clouds” which was directed by Bob Sweeney. Check out the song and tracklist below.