Foreign Hands have released a video for their new song “Horror Domain”. The video was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. The song is off their upcoming album What’s Left Unsaid which will be out on June 21 via SharpTone Records. Foreign Hands are currently touring North America with Better Lovers and released their EP Bleed The Dream in 2022. Check out the video below.
Foreign Hands: "Horror Domain"
