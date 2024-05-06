Sound and Fury Fest has added a handful of bands to their festival this year. Cosmic Joke, Nothing, Peeling Flesh, Provoker, Sanguisugabogg, Desmadre, Drug Church, Torena, World of Pleasure, and Zulu will be joining the previously annouced lineup which includes Anxious, Fiddlehead, One Step Closer, Chat Pile, and Koyo. Sound and Fury Fest will take place on July 13-14 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.
Drug Church, Nothing, Cosmic Joke, Zulu, more added to Sound and Fury Fest 2024
