Jeff Rosenstock adds four more shows to “potentially infinite” Brooklyn residency

Jeff Rosenstock
Last week, Jeff Rosenstock announced the first show of a "potentially infinite" amount of shows at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. Since then Jeff Rosenstock has added four more shows. Show one will be opened by Chris Farren, show two will be opened by Good Luck, show three will be opened by Catbite, night four will be opened by Oceanator, and night five will be opened by Laura Stevenson and Dro Cardoso. As long as the shows keep selling out, more will be added. We’ll keep you updated. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE in 2023. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 21WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Chris Farren
Aug 22WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Good Luck
Aug 23WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Catbite
Aug 24WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Oceantor
Aug 25WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/Laura Stevenson, Dro Cardoso