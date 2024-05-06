Jeff Rosenstock adds four more shows to “potentially infinite” Brooklyn residency

by Em Moore
Last week, Jeff Rosenstock announced the first show of a "potentially infinite" amount of shows at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. Since then Jeff Rosenstock has added four more shows. Show one will be opened by Chris Farren, show two will be opened by Good Luck, show three will be opened by Catbite, night four will be opened by Oceanator, and night five will be opened by Laura Stevenson and Dro Cardoso. As long as the shows keep selling out, more will be added. We’ll keep you updated. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE in 2023. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 21
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Chris Farren
|Aug 22
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Good Luck
|Aug 23
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Catbite
|Aug 24
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Oceantor
|Aug 25
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Laura Stevenson, Dro Cardoso