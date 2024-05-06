Koyo, Anxious, One Step Closer announce US co-headlining tour

by Tours

Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious have announced US tour dates together for this summer. Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The bands all toured together in March. Koyo released Would You Miss It in 2023. One Step Closer will be releasing their album All You Embrace on May 17 and released This Place You Know in 2021. Anxious released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 28Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jun 29Avondale Music HallChicago, IL
Jun 30The Duck RoomSt. Louis, MO
Jul 02Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE
Jul 03Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Jul 06Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 07The ShredderBoise, ID
Jul 08NeumosSeattle, WA
Jul 09Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Jul 11Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
Jul 12Veterans Memorial BuildingSanta Cruz, CA
Jul 13Sound and Fury Festival 2024Los Angeles, CA
Jul 16SOMASan Diego, CA
Jul 17The Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
Jul 19The Far Out Lounge & StageAustin, TX
Jul 20Dada DallasDallas, TX
Jul 21White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Jul 23HandlebarPensacola, FL
Jul 24The OrpheumTampa, FL
Jul 25UnderbellyJacksonville, FL
Jul 26Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Jul 28Union StageWashington, DC
Jul 30Salty’s Beach BarLake Como, NJ
Jul 31Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY (without Anxious)
Aug 01Polish American Citizens ClubPhoenixville, PA (without One Step Closer)