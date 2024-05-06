Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious have announced US tour dates together for this summer. Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The bands all toured together in March. Koyo released Would You Miss It in 2023. One Step Closer will be releasing their album All You Embrace on May 17 and released This Place You Know in 2021. Anxious released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 28
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jun 29
|Avondale Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 30
|The Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO
|Jul 02
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 03
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Jul 06
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 07
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Jul 08
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 09
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Jul 11
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|Jul 12
|Veterans Memorial Building
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Jul 13
|Sound and Fury Festival 2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 16
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 17
|The Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Jul 19
|The Far Out Lounge & Stage
|Austin, TX
|Jul 20
|Dada Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 21
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Jul 23
|Handlebar
|Pensacola, FL
|Jul 24
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|Jul 25
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jul 26
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Jul 28
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Jul 30
|Salty’s Beach Bar
|Lake Como, NJ
|Jul 31
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY (without Anxious)
|Aug 01
|Polish American Citizens Club
|Phoenixville, PA (without One Step Closer)