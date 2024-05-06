Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious have announced US tour dates together for this summer. Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The bands all toured together in March. Koyo released Would You Miss It in 2023. One Step Closer will be releasing their album All You Embrace on May 17 and released This Place You Know in 2021. Anxious released Little Green House in 2022. Check out the dates below.