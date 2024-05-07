OFF! announce farewell shows, release 'Free LSD' movie trailer

OFF! have announced that they will be playing farewell shows across the US. Along with the shows, they will be screening their Free LSD movie with Q&A sessions. A trailer for the film has also been released. Shellac will be joining them in Chicago, Fucked Up will be joining them in New York City, and Surfbort will be joining them in Los Angeles. OFF! released their album Free LSD in 2022. See the trailer and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
July 17ChicagoMusic Box TheatreFree LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A
July 18ChicagoLincoln Hallw/ Shellac
July 19New York CityVillage East by AngelikaFree LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A
July 20New York City(Le) Poisson Rougew/ Fucked Up
July 26Los AngelesThe Belascow/ Surfbort
August 2Los AngelesLandmark Nuart TheatreFree LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A