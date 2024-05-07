OFF! have announced that they will be playing farewell shows across the US. Along with the shows, they will be screening their Free LSD movie with Q&A sessions. A trailer for the film has also been released. Shellac will be joining them in Chicago, Fucked Up will be joining them in New York City, and Surfbort will be joining them in Los Angeles. OFF! released their album Free LSD in 2022. See the trailer and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|July 17
|Chicago
|Music Box Theatre
|Free LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A
|July 18
|Chicago
|Lincoln Hall
|w/ Shellac
|July 19
|New York City
|Village East by Angelika
|Free LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A
|July 20
|New York City
|(Le) Poisson Rouge
|w/ Fucked Up
|July 26
|Los Angeles
|The Belasco
|w/ Surfbort
|August 2
|Los Angeles
|Landmark Nuart Theatre
|Free LSD Film Premiere w/ Q&A