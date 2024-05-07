OFF! have announced that they will be playing farewell shows across the US. Along with the shows, they will be screening their Free LSD movie with Q&A sessions. A trailer for the film has also been released. Shellac will be joining them in Chicago, Fucked Up will be joining them in New York City, and Surfbort will be joining them in Los Angeles. OFF! released their album Free LSD in 2022. See the trailer and dates below.