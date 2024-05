Videos 18 minutes ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles-based dance-punk duo Pride Month Barbie have released a video for their new song “Fun”. The video was created by Paradise Pardis. The song is off their upcoming album All The Girls in the Room Say ‘Sorry’ which will be out on June 14 via Get Better Records. Pride Month Barbie released their single “Withheld” in 2023. Check out the video below.