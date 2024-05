Sadly, iconic engineer and musician Steve Albini has passed away. Albini was 61 and passed away of a heart attack at his recording studio, Electrical Engineering. Albini's band Shellac were preparing to tour- their new album To All Trains is out next week. As ou may know, in addition to his bands Shellac and Big Black, Albini recorded/engineered albums by Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, Screaming Females, Leftover Crack, F-minus, OM, the Stooges, Jesus Lizard, Oxbow, and many more.