Eichlers has released a video for their new song “So Tru Bestie”. The video was created by Adam Davis. The song is off Eichlers’ upcoming album IKE WORLD which will be out on June 14. Eichlers will be touirng the US with Half Past Two in June and released SONGS OFFLINE earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Eichlers: "So Tru Bestie"
