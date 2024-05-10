Listen to Em Tells You What to Listen to - Pouzza Fest edition!

A very special Pouzza Fest edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to is now up! On Punknews Podcast #649.991 Em plays tracks from some bands she’s really excited to see at Pouzza Fest in Montreal this year including songs by Laura Jane Grace, The Anti-Queens, Cross Dog, The Ergs, Peopleviolence, Proper, Avem, Gutser, Whoredrobe, Deforesters, Virginity, JER, Catbite, Omnigone, Stop The Presses, The Abruptors, Desert Sharks, Strike Anywhere, The Penske File, Wise Guise, The Iron Roses, Screaming at Traffic, Rust Ring, Direct Hit!, Dollar Signs, and so many more! Pouzza Fest takes place in Downtown Montreal on May 17-20. Listen to the episode and get excited about the festival!