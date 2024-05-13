Jeff Rosenstock adds new show to Brooklyn residency, to play 2+ hour set in LA

Jeff Rosenstock has added another date to their "potentially infinite" residency at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. The new show will take place on August 27 with a mystery guest joining the band. This is the sixth show Jeff Rosenstock has added since announcing this run two weeks ago. As long as the shows keep selling out, more will be added. We’ll keep you updated. Jeff Rosenstock also announced a show in LA where the band will be playing a two-hour and forty-five minute long set with no intermissions. That show will take place on September 13 at the Ford. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE in 2023. See the updated show list below.