Bitters and Distractions have released a video for their song “The Expressions Left Your Face” which features guest vocals from Will Romeo of Neckscars. The video was created and edited by Anthony Pasini. The song is off their EP The Home That Procrastination Built which was released in March. Check out the video below.
