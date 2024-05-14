Pianos Become the Teeth have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album Keep You . The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and tickets go on sale on May 15. Pianos Become the Teeth released their album Drift in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 18
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Sep 19
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 20
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 21
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|Sep 22
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Oct 08
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 09
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Oct 11
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Oct 12
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Oct 13
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA