Pianos Become the Teeth announce 10th anniversary 'Keep You' tour dates (US)

Pianos Become the Teeth
by Tours

Pianos Become the Teeth have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album Keep You . The band will be playing the album in full on all dates and tickets go on sale on May 15. Pianos Become the Teeth released their album Drift in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 18Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Sep 19TV EyeBrooklyn, NY
Sep 20The FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 21Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY
Sep 22SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Oct 08El CorazonSeattle, WA
Oct 09Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Oct 11CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Oct 12Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Oct 13EchoplexLos Angeles, CA