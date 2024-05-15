Rise Against have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on May 17. Rise Against released their album Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/14
|Denver, CO
|The Fillmore
|10/16
|St. Louis MO
|The Pageant
|10/18
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|10/19
|Detroit, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|10/20
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora
|10/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount Theater
|10/23
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|10/24
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|10/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|10/27
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|10/28
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|10/30
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|11/1
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|11/2
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|11/4
|Atlanta, GA
|The Tabernacle
|11/5
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|11/7
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain’s Ballroom
|11/8
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|11/9
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|11/11
|Albuquerque, NM
|Revel Entertainment Center
|11/13
|Boise, ID
|Revolution
|11/15
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|11/16
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour
|11/17
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|11/19
|Berkeley, CA
|UC Theatre - Berkeley
|11/20
|Anaheim, CA
|HOB
|11/22
|Del Mar, CA
|The Sound