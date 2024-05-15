Rise Against announce North American tour dates

by Tours

Rise Against have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on sale on May 17. Rise Against released their album Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/14Denver, COThe Fillmore
10/16St. Louis MOThe Pageant
10/18Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
10/19Detroit, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre
10/20Cleveland, OHAgora
10/22Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount Theater
10/23Portland, MEState Theatre
10/24Boston, MARoadrunner
10/26Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
10/27Washington, DC9:30 Club
10/28Washington, DC9:30 Club
10/30Richmond, VAThe National
11/1Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Blues
﻿11/2St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live
11/4Atlanta, GAThe Tabernacle
11/5Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
11/7Tulsa, OKCain’s Ballroom
11/8Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
11/9Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/11Albuquerque, NMRevel Entertainment Center
11/13Boise, IDRevolution
11/15Portland, ORRoseland Theater
11/16Vancouver, BCHarbour
11/17Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
11/19Berkeley, CAUC Theatre - Berkeley
11/20Anaheim, CAHOB
11/22Del Mar, CAThe Sound