Videos 11 minutes ago by Em Moore

Static Dress have released a video for their new song “Crying”. The video was directed by the band and co-directed and produced by Zak Minchin and Murry Deaves. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Roadrunner Records. Static Dress will be touring North America with Underoath this fall and released their album Rouge Carpet Disaster in 2022. Check out the video below.