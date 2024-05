DFL have released a new track. It is called “Fuck It” and is out now via SBAM Records. The song is “age-restricted” on YouTube because it has a swear word in the title and there is a middle finger present in the single artwork. The band will be touring Europe this summer. DFL reissued My Crazy Life in 2023 and released their YRUDFL [EP] in 2021. Check out the song below.