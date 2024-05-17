The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Overthinking”. The video was directed by Michael Crusty and Valerie Knox. The song is off their album Disenchanted which is out now via Stomp Records. We spoke with Emily Bones and Valerie Knox about the album earlier this week. The Anti-Queens will be playing Pouzza Fest tonight, playing their album release show on June 1 at the Axis Club in Toronto, and will be touring Western Canada in June with Raygun Cowboys (see all dates here). Check out the video below.
The Anti-Queens: "Overthinking"
