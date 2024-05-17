Guided by Voices release “Caveman running naked”

Guided by Voices have released a new tune. It's called "Cavemen running naked." That's off Strut of Kings, due June 28 via GBV Inc. You can check out the tune and tour dates below.

Fri 4/26Madison TheaterCincinnati, OH (w/ Wussy)
Sat 4/27Mr. Smalls TheaterPittsburgh, PA (w/ The Gotobeds)
Fri 5/10Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/ Undersale) ***SOLD OUT
Sun 5/12Kilby Court Block PartySalt Lake City, UT
Fri 5/31Fine LineMinneapolis, MN (w/ Disq)
Sat 6/1Thalia HallChicago, IL (w/ Kiwi Jr) ***SOLD OUT
Fri 6/7AtlantisWashington, DC (w/ Birthday Girl DC) ***SOLD OUT
Sat 6/8Ardmore Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Aeon Station) ***SOLD OUT
Fri 6/21Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/ The Moles)
Sat 6/22Royale TheaterBoston, MA (w/ The Moles)
Fri 7/19Hi Fi AnnexIndianapolis, IN (w/ Wishy)
Sat 7/20Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/ The Sueves)
Sat 8/3Community Arts / Music FestAthens, OH (FREE ADMISSION!)
Fri 8/9Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/ Kevin Devine)
Sat 8/10Bearsville TheaterWoodstock, NY (w/ Winged Wheel)
Fri 8/23Bells Beer GardenKalamazoo, MI (w/ Ratboys)
Sat 8/24WSME Backyard BBQMilwaukee, WI (FREE ADMISSION!)
Fri 9/6The BroadberryRichmond, VA (w/ Dazy)
Fri 9/27August HallSan Francisco, CA (w/ The Reds, Pinks And Purples)
Sat 9/28BellweatherLos Angeles, CA (w/ special guest)
Fri 10/25MohawkAustin, TX (w/ Cast Of Thousands)
Sat 10/26Ferris WheelersDallas, TX (w/ Will Johnson)