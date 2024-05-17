Guided by Voices release “Caveman running naked”

by John Gentile
Guided by Voices have released a new tune. It's called "Cavemen running naked." That's off Strut of Kings, due June 28 via GBV Inc. You can check out the tune and tour dates below.
|Date
|venue
|city
|Fri 4/26
|Madison Theater
|Cincinnati, OH (w/ Wussy)
|Sat 4/27
|Mr. Smalls Theater
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/ The Gotobeds)
|Fri 5/10
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/ Undersale) ***SOLD OUT
|Sun 5/12
|Kilby Court Block Party
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Fri 5/31
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN (w/ Disq)
|Sat 6/1
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/ Kiwi Jr) ***SOLD OUT
|Fri 6/7
|Atlantis
|Washington, DC (w/ Birthday Girl DC) ***SOLD OUT
|Sat 6/8
|Ardmore Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Aeon Station) ***SOLD OUT
|Fri 6/21
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/ The Moles)
|Sat 6/22
|Royale Theater
|Boston, MA (w/ The Moles)
|Fri 7/19
|Hi Fi Annex
|Indianapolis, IN (w/ Wishy)
|Sat 7/20
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/ The Sueves)
|Sat 8/3
|Community Arts / Music Fest
|Athens, OH (FREE ADMISSION!)
|Fri 8/9
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/ Kevin Devine)
|Sat 8/10
|Bearsville Theater
|Woodstock, NY (w/ Winged Wheel)
|Fri 8/23
|Bells Beer Garden
|Kalamazoo, MI (w/ Ratboys)
|Sat 8/24
|WSME Backyard BBQ
|Milwaukee, WI (FREE ADMISSION!)
|Fri 9/6
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA (w/ Dazy)
|Fri 9/27
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA (w/ The Reds, Pinks And Purples)
|Sat 9/28
|Bellweather
|Los Angeles, CA (w/ special guest)
|Fri 10/25
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (w/ Cast Of Thousands)
|Sat 10/26
|Ferris Wheelers
|Dallas, TX (w/ Will Johnson)