Senses Fail and Saves the Day announce North American tour
Senses Fail and Saves The Day have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. Both bands will be touring to celebrate album anniversaries. Senses Fail will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You and Saves The Day will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool. Both bands will be playing their respective albums in full on all dates. Narrow Head will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on May 23. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 05Austin, TXEmo’s
Nov 06Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
Nov 08Atlanta, GABuckhead Theatre
Nov 09Orlando, FLThe Beacham
Nov 10Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
Nov 12Huntington, NYThe Paramount
Nov 13Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
Nov 15Montclair, NJThe Wellmont Theater
Nov 16Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
Nov 17Boston, MAHouse of Blues
Nov 19Montreal, QCBeanfield
Nov 20Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hall
Nov 22Detroit, MISt. Andrew’s Hall
Nov 23Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
Nov 24Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
Nov 26Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore
Nov 27St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
Nov 29Denver, COOgden Theatre
Nov 30Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Dec 02Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Dec 03Portland, ORRoseland Theater
Dec 05San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom
Dec 06Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Dec 07Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
Dec 08Tempe, AZMarquee Theater