Senses Fail and Saves the Day announce North American tour

by Em Moore
Senses Fail and Saves The Day have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. Both bands will be touring to celebrate album anniversaries. Senses Fail will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You and Saves The Day will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool. Both bands will be playing their respective albums in full on all dates. Narrow Head will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on May 23. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 05
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|Nov 06
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Nov 08
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre
|Nov 09
|Orlando, FL
|The Beacham
|Nov 10
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|Nov 12
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|Nov 13
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|Nov 15
|Montclair, NJ
|The Wellmont Theater
|Nov 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|Nov 17
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|Nov 19
|Montreal, QC
|Beanfield
|Nov 20
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Nov 22
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|Nov 23
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|Nov 24
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|Nov 26
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore
|Nov 27
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Nov 29
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|Nov 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Dec 02
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Dec 03
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|Dec 05
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|Dec 06
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Dec 07
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|Dec 08
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theater