Senses Fail and Saves the Day announce North American tour

Senses Fail and Saves The Day have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. Both bands will be touring to celebrate album anniversaries. Senses Fail will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let It Enfold You and Saves The Day will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Through Being Cool. Both bands will be playing their respective albums in full on all dates. Narrow Head will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale on May 23. Check out the dates below.