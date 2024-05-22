Redd Kross release video for “Born Innocent”

Redd Kross have released a video for their new song “Born Innocent”. The video was directed by Andrew Reich and Erin Elders and features footage from an upcoming documentary about the band called Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story. The song is off the band’s upcoming album Redd Kross which will be out on June 28 via In The Red Records. Redd Kross will be touring North America in July following their performances at Punk Rock Bowling and Azkena Rock Festival. Check out the video below.