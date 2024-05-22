Anthony Green has released a video for a new version of “3am” which features Prentiss and Keith Goodwin. The song was originally released in 2023 as a collaboration with Skrillex and Prentiss. The video was created by Adam Barabas and N.M. Pane. The song is off his upcoming album Doom. Spun. which will be out on June 26 via Born Losers Records. Anthony Green released Boom. Done. in 2022. Check out the video below.