Anthony Green has released a video for a new version of “3am” which features Prentiss and Keith Goodwin. The song was originally released in 2023 as a collaboration with Skrillex and Prentiss. The video was created by Adam Barabas and N.M. Pane. The song is off his upcoming album Doom. Spun. which will be out on June 26 via Born Losers Records. Anthony Green released Boom. Done. in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMe First and the Gimme Gimmes cover "Estos Celos", announce US tour dates
Next StoryTours: Teens In Trouble / Bat Boy / The Dreaded Laramie (US)
Anthony Green: "3am" (ft Prentiss and Keith Goodwin)
Saosin release live videos for Sunny Day Real Estate and Blindside covers
Anthony Green announces new solo album, shares "Megadeath" video
Saosin to release new live album
Anthony Green and The High and Driving Band announce US shows
Bamboozle Fest announces 2023 lineup
Coheed and Cambria announce 'S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth:3' cruise lineup
Thursday announce winter 'Full Collapse' 21st anniversary shows (US & CAN)
Thursday announce 'Full Collapse' 21st anniversary tour
Laura Jane Grace performs AM!’s “Unconditional Love” with Mikey Erg