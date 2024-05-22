Teens In Trouble / Bat Boy / The Dreaded Laramie (US)

Teens In Trouble
by Tours

Teens In Trouble, Bat Boy, and The Dreaded Laramie have announced US tour dates for this summer. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine earlier this year. Bat Boy released Fun Machine in 2023. The Dreaded Laramie will be releasing their album Princess Feedback on July 5 and released their EP Everything A Girl Could Ask For in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 22Poe Goes Punk Unhappy HourRichmond, VA (no The Dreaded Laramie)
Aug 23Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
Aug 24Quarry House TavernWashington, DC
Aug 25Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA
Aug 29My Place OhioChicago, IL
Aug 30Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Aug 31Midwest Friends FestNewport, KY
Sep 01TBARaleigh, NC (no Teens In Trouble)