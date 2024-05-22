Teens In Trouble, Bat Boy, and The Dreaded Laramie have announced US tour dates for this summer. Teens In Trouble released their album What’s Mine earlier this year. Bat Boy released Fun Machine in 2023. The Dreaded Laramie will be releasing their album Princess Feedback on July 5 and released their EP Everything A Girl Could Ask For in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 22
|Poe Goes Punk Unhappy Hour
|Richmond, VA (no The Dreaded Laramie)
|Aug 23
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|Aug 24
|Quarry House Tavern
|Washington, DC
|Aug 25
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 29
|My Place Ohio
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 30
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Aug 31
|Midwest Friends Fest
|Newport, KY
|Sep 01
|TBA
|Raleigh, NC (no Teens In Trouble)