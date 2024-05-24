Cross Dog have released a video for their new song “Jane Roe”. The video was directed by lead vocalist Tracy A and the video features appearances by Valerie Knox and Emily Bones of The Anti-Queens (who also provide backing vocals). The description for the video contains links to Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights and Plannet Parenthood. The song is off there upcoming album All Hard Feelings which will be out on June 7 via Stomp Records. Cross Dog released their album Hollow in 2019. Check out the video below.