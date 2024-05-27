Jason DeVore of Authority Zero has released a video for his new solo song “I’m On A Beach”. The video was directed by Eric Cannon and Justin Bergonzoni. The song is off his upcoming solo album 'Til The Voice Goes Out which will be out June 7 via Double Helix Records / SBAM Records / Caffeine Bomb Records. Check out the video below.
