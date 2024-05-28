Amyl and The Sniffers have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for November. Tickets for this run go on sale on Friday, May 31. Amyl and the Sniffers are currently touring Europe and will be touring the US and Quebec this summer. The band released two new songs earlier this month and released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|NOV 05
|The National Stadium
|Dublin, IE
|NOV 06
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Glasgow, UK
|NOV 07
|NX Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|NOV 09
|Manchester Academy 2 (Manchester Academy)
|Manchester, UK
|NOV 10
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|Birmingham, UK
|NOV 11
|O2 Academy Bristol
|Bristol, UK
|NOV 15
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|NOV 17
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|NOV 18
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|NOV 19
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Cologne, DE
|NOV 21
|Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|NOV 22
|Grosse Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, DE
|NOV 23
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, DE
|NOV 25
|TonHalle München
|Munich, DE
|NOV 26
|Les Docks
|Lausanne, CH
|NOV 27
|L'Olympia
|Paris, FR
|NOV 29
|Floyd
|Athens, GR