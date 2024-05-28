Amyl and the Sniffers announce fall tour (EU and UK)

Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl and The Sniffers have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for November. Tickets for this run go on sale on Friday, May 31. Amyl and the Sniffers are currently touring Europe and will be touring the US and Quebec this summer. The band released two new songs earlier this month and released their album Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
NOV 05The National StadiumDublin, IE
NOV 06O2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, UK
NOV 07NX NewcastleNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
NOV 09Manchester Academy 2 (Manchester Academy)Manchester, UK
NOV 10O2 Academy BirminghamBirmingham, UK
NOV 11O2 Academy BristolBristol, UK
NOV 15RoundhouseLondon, UK
NOV 17Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
NOV 18TivoliVredenburgUtrecht, NL
NOV 19Carlswerk VictoriaCologne, DE
NOV 21VegaCopenhagen, DK
NOV 22Grosse Freiheit 36Hamburg, DE
NOV 23ColumbiahalleBerlin, DE
NOV 25TonHalle MünchenMunich, DE
NOV 26Les DocksLausanne, CH
NOV 27L'OlympiaParis, FR
NOV 29FloydAthens, GR