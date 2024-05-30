Charly Bliss have released a video for their new song “Calling You Out”. The video was directed by Adam Kolodny and takes inspiration from the Beastie Boys’ video for “Shake Your Rump” and the 1995 movie Fallen Angels. The song is off their new album Forever which will be out on August 16 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto. The shows will kick off in September and run through October. Charly Bliss released their album Young Enough in 2019. Check out the dates below.