Charly Bliss have released a video for their new song “Calling You Out”. The video was directed by Adam Kolodny and takes inspiration from the Beastie Boys’ video for “Shake Your Rump” and the 1995 movie Fallen Angels. The song is off their new album Forever which will be out on August 16 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto. The shows will kick off in September and run through October. Charly Bliss released their album Young Enough in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|SEP 05
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C.
|SEP 06
|Royale
|Cambridge, MA
|SEP 09
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|SEP 11
|Adelaide Hall
|Toronto, ON
|SEP 12
|The Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI
|SEP 13
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|SEP 14
|X-Ray Arcade
|Cudahy, WI
|SEP 17
|Turf Club
|St Paul, MN
|SEP 18
|Old Rock House
|St. Louis, MO
|SEP 20
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|SEP 23
|McMenamins Mission Theater
|Portland, OR
|SEP 24
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|SEP 26
|Bimbo's 365 Club
|San Francisco, CA
|SEP 29
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA
|SEP 30
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|OCT 01
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|OCT 04
|Parish
|Austin, TX
|OCT 05
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|OCT 07
|The Masquerade (Hell)
|Atlanta, GA
|OCT 08
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN
|OCT 10
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA