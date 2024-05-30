Charly Bliss release “Calling You Out” video, announce fall tour (US and Ontario)

Charly Bliss
by Tours

Charly Bliss have released a video for their new song “Calling You Out”. The video was directed by Adam Kolodny and takes inspiration from the Beastie Boys’ video for “Shake Your Rump” and the 1995 movie Fallen Angels. The song is off their new album Forever which will be out on August 16 via Lucky Number. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto. The shows will kick off in September and run through October. Charly Bliss released their album Young Enough in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
SEP 059:30 ClubWashington, D.C.
SEP 06RoyaleCambridge, MA
SEP 09Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY
SEP 11Adelaide HallToronto, ON
SEP 12The Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI
SEP 13Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
SEP 14X-Ray ArcadeCudahy, WI
SEP 17Turf ClubSt Paul, MN
SEP 18Old Rock HouseSt. Louis, MO
SEP 20Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
SEP 23McMenamins Mission TheaterPortland, OR
SEP 24The CrocodileSeattle, WA
SEP 26Bimbo's 365 ClubSan Francisco, CA
SEP 29EchoplexLos Angeles, CA
SEP 30Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA
OCT 01The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
OCT 04ParishAustin, TX
OCT 05Club DadaDallas, TX
OCT 07The Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GA
OCT 08Exit/InNashville, TN
OCT 10Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA