The Offspring release live video for “Million Miles Away” with Ed Sheeran

The Offspring have released a video of them performing “Million Miles Away” live with none other than Ed Sheeran. The video was filmed at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. Ed Sheeran released a statement about the performance which reads,



"The first album I ever bought was The Offspring - Conspiracy of One. I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard. I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz. Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I’m so grateful to be living my dream in reality."

The Offspring released their album Let The Bad Times Roll in 2021. Check out the video below.