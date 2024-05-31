Kaonashi announce new EP, share “Passing Through the Hourglass” video

Kaonashi
by

Kaonashi have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called A Second Chance at Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond and will be out on July 26 via Equal Vision Records. The band has also released a video for “Passing Through The Hourglass”. Kaonashi released their EP The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violent Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A Second Chance at Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond Tracklist

Blood Red Camry Dance Party

C.A.S.E.Y.

Passing Through The Hourglass

Straycations

Exit Pt. VI (The Guild In The Rearview)