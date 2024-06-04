Buzzcocks announce summer tour

Buzzcocks are going on a summer tour. It kicks off in September in Philadelphia and runs across the USA. On the East coast, Lovecrimes opens the show. On the West side, Buzzcocks play between Descendents and Grumpster.

Buzzcocks' Steve Diggle will also release an autobiography this year. It's called Autonomy: Portrait of a Buzzcock and it;s out on August 22 via Omnibus Press.