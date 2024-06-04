Buzzcocks announce summer tour

Buzzcocks are going on a summer tour. It kicks off in September in Philadelphia and runs across the USA. On the East coast, Lovecrimes opens the show. On the West side, Buzzcocks play between Descendents and Grumpster.

Buzzcocks' Steve Diggle will also release an autobiography this year. It's called Autonomy: Portrait of a Buzzcock and it;s out on August 22 via Omnibus Press.

DateCityVenue
4 SEP 2024Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer (w/ Lovecrimes)
6 SEP 2024Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring (w/ Lovecrimes)
8 SEP 2024Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse (w/ Lovecrimes)
10 SEP 2024Boston, MABig Night Live (w/ Lovecrimes)
11 SEP 2024NYCIrving Plaza (w/ Lovecrimes)
14 SEP 2024Pittsburgh, PASpirit Hall (w/ Lovecrimes)
15 SEP 2024Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues Cleveland
17 SEP 2024Ferndale, MIThe Magic Bag
22 SEP 2024St Paul, MNThe Palace Theatre (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
24 SEP 2024Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
25 SEP 2024Omaha, NEThe Admiral (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
27 SEP 2024Denver, COFillmore Auditorium (Denver) (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
28 SEP 2024Salt Lake City, UTThe Union (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
29 SEP 2024Bozeman, MTThe ELM (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
1 OCT 2024Boise, IDKnitting Factory Boise (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
2 OCT 2024Reno, NV VirginiaStreet Brewhouse (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
3 OCT 2024Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriets (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)