Buzzcocks announce summer tour

by John Gentile
Buzzcocks are going on a summer tour. It kicks off in September in Philadelphia and runs across the USA. On the East coast, Lovecrimes opens the show. On the West side, Buzzcocks play between Descendents and Grumpster.
Buzzcocks' Steve Diggle will also release an autobiography this year. It's called Autonomy: Portrait of a Buzzcock and it;s out on August 22 via Omnibus Press.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4 SEP 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer (w/ Lovecrimes)
|6 SEP 2024
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring (w/ Lovecrimes)
|8 SEP 2024
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse (w/ Lovecrimes)
|10 SEP 2024
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live (w/ Lovecrimes)
|11 SEP 2024
|NYC
|Irving Plaza (w/ Lovecrimes)
|14 SEP 2024
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit Hall (w/ Lovecrimes)
|15 SEP 2024
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues Cleveland
|17 SEP 2024
|Ferndale, MI
|The Magic Bag
|22 SEP 2024
|St Paul, MN
|The Palace Theatre (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|24 SEP 2024
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|25 SEP 2024
|Omaha, NE
|The Admiral (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|27 SEP 2024
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|28 SEP 2024
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|29 SEP 2024
|Bozeman, MT
|The ELM (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|1 OCT 2024
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory Boise (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|2 OCT 2024
|Reno, NV Virginia
|Street Brewhouse (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)
|3 OCT 2024
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriets (w/ Descendents, Grumpster)