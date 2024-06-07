The Offspring announce new album, share “Make It All Right”

by Em Moore
The Offspring have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Supercharged and will be out on October 11 via Concord Records. The band has also released a new song called “Make It All Right”. The Offspring released Let The Bad Times Roll in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Supercharged Tracklist
Looking Out For #1
Light It Up
The Fall Guy
Make It All Right
Ok, But This Is The Last Time
Truth In Fiction
Come To Brazil
Get Some
Hanging By A Thread
You Can’t Get There From Here