Codename: Rocky have released a video for their new song featuring Brenna Red of The Last Gang called “Killing The Chemist”. The video was directed by Chris Graue. The song is off their upcoming album Foundation which will be out on July 19 via Wiretap Records. Codename: Rocky released their EP Blueprint in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryBlind Girls to release new album, share "Dissonance"
Next StoryLung and Noun to tour this summer
Codename: Rocky: "Killing The Chemist" (ft. Brenna Red of The Last Gang)
The Drowns / The Last Gang announce Western US tour
Circle Jerks, DFL, Last Gang to play NoFX Slovenia show
NOFX announce details for final London shows
Watch the new video by CodeName: Rocky!
NOFX announce details for final Berlin shows
NOFX announce details for final Utah show
NOFX announce final shows with Lagwagon, Subhumans, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to join (California)
Vandals, Get Dead, Last Gang, more to play the Punk Rock Museum's first birthday show
The Last Gang enter the studio