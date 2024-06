, Posted by Videos 19 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Canadian producer Factor Chandelier and Codefendants have teamed up on a new track. It is called “Without A Trace” and comes with a video that was shot at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California by Nik Hampshire. The song is off Factor Chandelier’s upcoming album Cold, Cold World which will be out on June 7. Check out the video below.