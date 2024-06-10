Nails to release new album, share “Imposing Will”

Nails have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in eight years. It is called Every Bridge Burning and will be out on August 30 via Nuclear Blast. The lineup on this album is Todd Jones, Carlos Cruz, Andrew Solis, and Shelby Lermo. The band has also released a new song called “Imposing Will”. Nails released You Will Never Be One of Us in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.