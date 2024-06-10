Nails to release new album, share “Imposing Will”

by Em Moore
Nails have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in eight years. It is called Every Bridge Burning and will be out on August 30 via Nuclear Blast. The lineup on this album is Todd Jones, Carlos Cruz, Andrew Solis, and Shelby Lermo. The band has also released a new song called “Imposing Will”. Nails released You Will Never Be One of Us in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Every Bridge Burning Tracklist
Imposing Will
Punishment Map
Every Bridge Burning
Give Me The Painkiller
Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy
Trapped
Made Up In Your Mind
Dehumanized
I Can’t Turn It Off
No More Rivers To Cross