Nails to release new album, share "Imposing Will"
Nails have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in eight years. It is called Every Bridge Burning and will be out on August 30 via Nuclear Blast. The lineup on this album is Todd Jones, Carlos Cruz, Andrew Solis, and Shelby Lermo. The band has also released a new song called “Imposing Will”. Nails released You Will Never Be One of Us in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Every Bridge Burning Tracklist

Imposing Will

Punishment Map

Every Bridge Burning

Give Me The Painkiller

Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy

Trapped

Made Up In Your Mind

Dehumanized

I Can’t Turn It Off

No More Rivers To Cross