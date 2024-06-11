Local News Reports 'No Values Fest' caused massive, 3+ hour traffic jam

No Values Fest was this past weekend, with Iggy Pop, Misfits, Social Distortion, and Turnstile headlining. A ton of other bands played the single day, four stage event. However, just outside the venue, there was a bit of chaos. Apparently, the parking/driving situation was not well planned, resulting in a massive traffic jam in the surrounding areas. Local businesses and passers-by reported that their streets were jammed and there were multi-hour backups. On top of that, hundreds of attendees reported waiting in line hours to park, with some people sttaing they waited over three hours to park. A number of attendees also mentioned that when they ebcame aware of the issue, they parked miles away and simply walked to the event. KTLA5 reported on the matter.
by John Gentile
Manny Martinez of early Misfits has passed away