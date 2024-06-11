Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson, vocalist for The Selecter, has passed away. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”We are devastated to confirm that Selecter frontman Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson has died after a short illness. The world has lost a 2-Tone original, a talented musician and an absolute gentlemen. We have lost our beloved friend and bandmate. RIP Gaps”

The Selecter released Human Algebra last year. We send our condolences to Arthur “Gaps” Hendrickson’s family, friends, and fans.