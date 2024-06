Jesse Sendejas of Days n Daze is going on a tour this summer. It is billed as Jesse Sendejas plays Days n Daze with members of Days n Daze. Obviously, members of DND will join him on the trek, but he did not detail who exactly is on the tour. He also added that he will also be playing songs from his other bands/projects. The jaunt runs through most of July and hits 14 spots on the eastern half of USA. You can see the dates below.