Dale Crover Band, the band that is fronted by Dale of Melvins, (and includes Steve Mcdonald of Melvins / Redd Kross), will release their third album on September 13. It's called Glossolalia and it's out via Joyful Noise. It includes guest spots from Tom Waits, Kim Thayil, Ty Segall, Dan Southwick and Rob Crow. you can see the lead single, "doug Yultide," below.