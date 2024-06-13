Adam Lewis, founding member and bass player for Fenix TX, has passed away. He passed away at age 45 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The band announced his passing in a statement on Instagram that reads,



”We are heartbroken. There are no words that will do justice to the life Adam lived. A memorial fund has been created in his honor to care for the family he loved so dearly. We will do our best to honor his final wishes and make him proud. We love you Adam Lewis.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adam Bryce Lewis. Original founding member and bass player of pop-punk MCA/Drive-Thru recording artist Fenix TX, Adam passed away June 5, 2024, surrounded by his family and close friends, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Adam was born May 15, 1979, in Texas. He spent his early years in Houston where he met Damon De La Paz, William Salazar, and Donnie Reyes, and formed Riverfenix, later re-named Fenix TX. The Fenix TX members moved to Southern California to be closer to their management, MCA/Drive-Thru, and the SoCal music scene. Chris Lewis joined the band shortly thereafter. Fenix TX recorded several albums including their self-titled 1999 release Fenix TX, which reached #3 on Billboard’s “Top Heatseekers” chart. Multiple hit singles across their albums included “All My Fault,” “Threesome,” “Speechless,” “Katie W,” and “Phoebe Cates,” with videos for “All My Fault” and “Threesome” garnering airplay on MTV. “All My Fault” also reached #21 on Billboard’s “Modern Rock” chart after being integrated in the 2000 movie release of Jailbait. The early 2000s found Fenix TX opening for and performing with Blink-182, Bad Religion, New Found Glory, P.O.D., Good Charlotte, RX Bandits, Unwritten Law, Alien Ant Farm, Silverchair, The Ataris, and many others, including stints on the Vans Warped Tour. The band also performed at festivals in Europe such as Reading and Leeds, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Pukkelpop.

Adam is survived by his life partner, Adrieanne Guerrero, and their children, Lennon (10) and Sloane (7).”